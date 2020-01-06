Man with machete shot after lunging at Garland officers

A man with a machete was shot after Garland police say he lunged at officers with the weapon.

The shooting happened Monday in the 1400 block of South Third Street.

Garland police say they got a call around 3:30 p.m. about a man swinging a machete at passing vehicles in the area.

When officers arrived, police say 38-year-old Scott Norris started holding the machete to his neck. Responding officers found him standing in the front lawn of a home, pacing back and forth.

Scott Norris (Garland Jail)

At times during the two-hour-long standoff, police say Norris put the machete to his throat and told them they’d have to kill him before he eventually lunged at the officers.

“During the initial investigation and talking to the officers, it didn’t appear that he was making a lot of sense in communication. But once again we got our SWAT negotiator on scene trying to communicate with him and ultimately trying to get them to surrender his weapon,” said Garland Police Lt. Pedro Barineau. “Unfortunately, the situation turned a different way. This person ended up charging the officer with the machete in hand, which ultimately led to the officer fearing for his life and firing his weapon.”

Norris was treated and released from the hospital and was booked into the Garland jail. He is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon against a public servant.

The officer who shot Norris is an 8-year veteran. He will be placed on paid administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation, which is standard protocol.