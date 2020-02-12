Man with knife killed by officers in Grand Prairie

article

Grand Prairie police shot and killed a man who they said threatened them with a knife.

Police believe 30-year-old Dewayne Brian Bowman was staying at the Budget Suites Extended Stay Hotel off Highway 360 just past Interstate 30.

They started getting calls early Wednesday morning about him being violent, assaulting and chasing people in the parking lot.

Responding officers got to the hotel around 1 a.m. and said Bowman began approaching them with the knife as well.

The officers said they tried to de-escalate the situation but after Bowman failed to cooperate they shot him. He died at the scene.

A FOX 4 viewer shared a video of the incident on social media.

Advertisement

Police were at the Budget Suites for about four and a half hours. The officers involved will likely be placed on routine administrative leave while the case is investigated.