Police seek man wearing only red boxers who fled from White Settlement house fire

article

White Settlement police are working to identify a man who was seen running from a house fire while wearing only a red pair of boxers.

The fire was reported just after 9 p.m. Saturday, at a house in the 8000 block of Raymond Avenue.

Fire crews responded to the scene, then police were called after witnesses reported seeing a man wearing only a red pair of boxer shorts running from the scene after setting the house on fire.

Police said the man is described as a white male, in his 30s, approximately 5’10" tall, and 150 pounds.

Firefighters were able to keep the flames from spreading, and no innocent people were injured by the fire.

READ MORE: Denton families starting over after fire destroys apartment building

Authorities are hoping to speak with a person of interest, Aaron Hosak, who they said has ties to the property.

The cause and origin of the fire is still being investigated, but investigators believe this was arson and the fire was intentionally set.