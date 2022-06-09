Man wanted for shooting at Dallas police officers

article

Dallas police are looking for a man who shot at but missed officers.

It happened Wednesday night after police got a call about a man firing a gun outside a game room near Lancaster and Overton roads in East Oak Cliff.

The man reportedly started shooting at officers as they approached.

He fled back into the game room and police said when the officers entered the place three hours later he was gone.

Police did not release a description of the suspect.

No one was hurt.