Man wanted for hit-and-run that killed man on scooter

Dallas police released a photo of the driver wanted in a fatal hit-and-run crash involving a scooter.

Police said Enrique Ortiz was behind the wheel of a black GMC SUV in the Lower Greenville Avenue neighborhood Saturday.

He allegedly hit and killed a 28-year-old man riding on a scooter near the intersection of Matilda Street and Valesco Avenue. A female passenger on the scooter was also hurt.

Police said Ortiz drove away without stopping to help the victims.

Anyone with information about him should contact the Dallas Police Department.