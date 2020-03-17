Man wanted for hit-and-run that killed man on scooter
DALLAS - Dallas police released a photo of the driver wanted in a fatal hit-and-run crash involving a scooter.
Police said Enrique Ortiz was behind the wheel of a black GMC SUV in the Lower Greenville Avenue neighborhood Saturday.
He allegedly hit and killed a 28-year-old man riding on a scooter near the intersection of Matilda Street and Valesco Avenue. A female passenger on the scooter was also hurt.
Police said Ortiz drove away without stopping to help the victims.
Anyone with information about him should contact the Dallas Police Department.