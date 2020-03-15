Scooter rider killed in hit-and-run crash in Dallas

article

A 28-year-old man was killed and a 25-year-old woman was injured after they were struck by a hit-and-run driver while riding a scooter in Dallas Saturday night.

This crash happened just before 8 p.m., in the 2600 block of Matilda Street.

Investigators found that the driver of a black GMC SUV struck the scooter.

The male victim was operating the scooter, and the woman was riding as a passenger.

Both were taken to a hospital, but police said the man was later pronounced death. The woman did not have life threatening injuries, according to police.

The driver involved fled the scene before police arrived.

A witness was able to give police a description of the vehicle, and the direction it was going after the crash, but the driver and vehicle involved have not yet been found.