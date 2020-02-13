Man wanted for Arlington, Mesquite roofing scams was previously convicted for same scams

A man who police say posed as a roofing company worker to steal money from an Arlington homeowner has been conducting the same scam on unsuspecting seniors for more than a decade.

Joshua Michael Bell was recorded on a doorbell cam last week. But public records show Bell was convicted of similar crimes in 2004 and over the years he's been arrested in nearly a half dozen Texas counties.

Bell, on February 5, smooth talked his way into an Arlington home to allegedly to check for problems. The homeowner, Virginia Hope, says she trusted him because he told her he was with a roofing company she'd done business with before.

He left with a $1,200 check, but then Hope felt something wasn't right.

“He went out and I said wait a minute he didn’t give me a receipt,” Hope said.

When contacted, the roofing company, said they never sent anyone out. Hope stopped payment on the check.

Others Bell targeted in the past were not so fortunate.

In 2004, FOX4 covered a Dallas County trial where bell faced theft and burglary charges after pulling the same roofing contractor scam.

"I just want to tell them I'm sorry for everything I've done to them and I know that giving this money back ain't gonna make up for what i done to you,” Bell said at the time.

He pleaded guilty and then-Judge Susan Hawk sentenced bell to 20 years in prison.

But records show he was out again by 2011 and starting up the same scams in Cooke and Grayson counties. He got another nine-year sentence for theft in 2013 and got out again in 2016.

During that time, Bell wrote a letter to his original trial judge, pleading for leniency. He told Judge Hawk, "I have learned from my mistakes. I have grown and matured a great deal since my conviction."

He also blamed drugs for his behavior, saying, "This was a leading factor in my lapse of judgement."

Bell is currently wanted in Dallas County for allegedly scamming a Vietnam veteran in Mesquite as well. He was arrested in 2019 in Denton County for theft of property and also has a warrant in that county for failure to appear in court.

Even though he tried to shield his face from hope's doorbell cam, police are confident bell is their suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Arlington police.