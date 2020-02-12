Man wanted for scamming elderly Vietnam vet out of $17,000 for roof repairs

article

Mesquite police are looking for a fraud suspect who convinced an elderly Vietnam veteran to pay thousands of dollars for unnecessary roof repairs.

Police said 36-year-old Joshua Bell contacted the victim at her home in Mesquite earlier this month.

He convinced her that she needed roof repairs and over the course of a few days coerced her into paying $17,000, promising her that her insurance would later reimburse her, police said.

Mesquite police issued an arrest warrant for Bell for theft of property. He also has outstanding warrants in the Austin and Gainesville areas.

Police said Bell is known to travel often between Austin and Dallas and typically stays in hotels when he is in Dallas.

He drives a silver, 2019 Chevrolet Silverado Z71 Trail Boss Edition with the Texas license plate MSH-2023.

Crime Stoppers is offering up to $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest and indictment in the case. Anonymous tips are welcome at 1-877-373-8477.