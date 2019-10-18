Man wanted for 2014 Dallas murder captured in Mexico

article

A fugitive wanted for capital murder in Dallas County is now back in the United States after being deported from Mexico.

Federal Bureau of Investigation officials said 26-year-old Mark Anthony Ponce killed his ex-girlfriend’s new boyfriend on Sept. 17, 2014.

He allegedly kicked in the door of his ex-girlfriend’s apartment, shot the man who was visiting her and the fled the scene.

Ponce was charged with capital murder in Dallas County. A federal arrest warrant was later issued for him on a charge of unlawful flight to avoid prosecution.

He was arrested by Mexican officials on Wednesday and arrived back in the U.S. on Thursday.

His quick return was funded by the government’s “Project Welcome Home” program, FBI officials said.

Ponce remains in the Dallas County jail.