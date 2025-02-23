Man in Van Zandt County claims to be a deputy before chase

article

The Brief A chase in Van Zandt County ended with a Montgomery County man arrested. Steven M. Templeton was arrested and charged with aggravated assault on a public servant, possession of a controlled substance and evading arrest. He is being held on a $125,000 bond at the Van Zandt County Detention Center.



Deputies in Van Zandt County were called to a county road west of Canton early Friday morning for a suspicious vehicle. When deputies arrived at the location on County Road 2142, they found a person asleep in the driver's seat of a running vehicle.

Van Zandt County Chase

What we know:

Deputies say they tried multiple times to talk to the person, but he kept identifying himself as a deputy. He then drove away.

Deputies began chasing the vehicle and were assisted by a DPS Trooper. Canton and Van Police also joined in to stop the chase.

The vehicle was stopped on the south service road of I-20 near the 533-mile marker exit.

The driver, identified as Steven M. Templeton, from Montgomery, Texas, was arrested and charged with aggravated assault on a public servant, possession of a controlled substance and evading arrest. He was also wanted by Texas Pardon and Parole for burglary of a habitation.

He is being held on a $125,000 bond at the Van Zandt County Detention Center.

This is an ongoing investigation.