Man in Van Zandt County claims to be a deputy before chase

Published  February 23, 2025 3:11pm CST
Van Zandt County
FOX 4
Steven M. Templeton (Source: Van Zandt County Sheriff’s Office)

VAN ZANDT COUNTY, Texas - Deputies in Van Zandt County were called to a county road west of Canton early Friday morning for a suspicious vehicle. When deputies arrived at the location on County Road 2142, they found a person asleep in the driver's seat of a running vehicle.

Van Zandt County Chase

What we know:

Deputies say they tried multiple times to talk to the person, but he kept identifying himself as a deputy. He then drove away.

Deputies began chasing the vehicle and were assisted by a DPS Trooper. Canton and Van Police also joined in to stop the chase.

The vehicle was stopped on the south service road of I-20 near the 533-mile marker exit.

The driver, identified as Steven M. Templeton, from Montgomery, Texas, was arrested and charged with aggravated assault on a public servant, possession of a controlled substance and evading arrest. He was also wanted by Texas Pardon and Parole for burglary of a habitation.

He is being held on a $125,000 bond at the Van Zandt County Detention Center.

This is an ongoing investigation.

The Source: Information in this article is from the Van Zandt County Sheriff’s Office. 

