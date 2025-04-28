Man tased at Dallas Love Field demands apology from police

The Brief A man is demanding an apology from Dallas police after officers tased him ten days ago at Dallas Love Field. Singleton can be heard, on video, loudly protesting during the struggle as an officer says he has a warrant. Singleton’s left arm is in a sling, which he says is from nerve damage caused by the airport incident.



A man is demanding an apology from Dallas police after officers tased him ten days ago at Dallas Love Field.

Police say he resisted officers when they detained him for outstanding warrants.

Michael Singleton is a North Texas chef who says two plain-clothes officers asked him about drugs and then, while being detained, an officer said he had a warrant and Singleton was tased.

He is demanding an apology from Dallas police and for them to review their arrest policies.

On April 18, multiple passengers at Love Field started recording when they saw Singleton being detained in the gate area by Dallas police.

In the video, you see two officers in uniform and two in plain clothes.

Singleton can be heard loudly protesting during the struggle as an officer says he has a warrant.

Seconds later the officer tells the other officers to let Singleton go and this is what happened next.

On Monday, Singleton talked to the media when advocates representing him called a news conference.

Singleton’s left arm is in a sling, which he says is from nerve damage caused by the airport incident. Singleton states he has medical records showing he was injured in the incident.

Singleton's side of the story is that plain-clothes officers approached him saying they were searching for drugs after he passed through TSA security.

He said the officers already knew his last name.

You can hear him talking about drugs in the cell phone video.

"What I would like is an apology, and I would like to know what they are going to do moving forward with this," said Singleton. "I was asked could I pay for this now. I had to ask my son to cashapp me the money, then I was released."

Police told FOX 4 in a statement:

"Singleton displayed defensive resistance by tensing his arms and refusing to place his arms behind his back. Dallas Police policy allows the use of the taser in this situation to de-escalate an arrest to prevent injury to arrested persons and officers effecting the arrest. Singleton was transported to the City Detention Center and charged with his outstanding warrants. No other charges were added or pending at this time. "

Police did not specify what kind of warrants they had.

Singleton says he was detained at the airport and released after paying that single $500 traffic warrant.