Man struck, killed by hit-and-run driver in east Oak Cliff: police
DALLAS - A man was struck and killed by a driver who fled the scene in east Oak Cliff on Sunday night, according to Dallas police.
What we know:
Officers responded around 10:30 p.m. to a call about a man lying in the westbound lanes near the 1400 block of East Kiest Boulevard.
Investigators determined the man was crossing the street when he was hit by a vehicle. The driver did not stop to help.
Hit-and-run on E Kiest Blvd (Source: FOX 4 Terry Van Sickle)
The victim was taken to a nearby hospital, where he died shortly after arriving.
Detectives are reviewing surveillance footage from the area in an effort to identify the driver.
What we don't know:
The victim’s identity has not been released.
It’s unclear whether he was in a crosswalk or what exactly led to the crash.
The Source: Information in this article comes from Dallas police.