Man struck, killed by hit-and-run driver in east Oak Cliff: police

article

A man was struck and killed by a driver who fled the scene in east Oak Cliff on Sunday night, according to Dallas police.

What we know:

Officers responded around 10:30 p.m. to a call about a man lying in the westbound lanes near the 1400 block of East Kiest Boulevard.

Investigators determined the man was crossing the street when he was hit by a vehicle. The driver did not stop to help.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Hit-and-run on E Kiest Blvd (Source: FOX 4 Terry Van Sickle)

The victim was taken to a nearby hospital, where he died shortly after arriving.

Detectives are reviewing surveillance footage from the area in an effort to identify the driver.

What we don't know:

The victim’s identity has not been released.

It’s unclear whether he was in a crosswalk or what exactly led to the crash.