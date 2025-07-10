Man steals ambulance, leads police on chase before crashing into creek bed

article

A man stole an ambulance from Medical City Dallas Hospital and led police on a chase before crashing into a guardrail and rolling into a creek bed overnight Wednesday. The suspect sustained injuries but is expected to recover and faces multiple charges.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Stolen ambulance crash (Source: Terry Van Sickle)

What we know:

The ambulance was stolen around 1:15 a.m. Thursday from Medical City Dallas Hospital at 7777 Forest Lane, according to police.

A medic was working in the back of the running ambulance when a man entered the driver's seat and drove away. The medic was thrown from an open door and sustained minor injuries.

The medic reported the theft to an off-duty Dallas police officer working security at the hospital. Police tracked the ambulance as it traveled south on Interstate 45, entering Ellis County.

Ferris police officers attempted a traffic stop, but the ambulance fled. A short pursuit began on I-45. As the suspect entered Palmer, they lost control of the ambulance, which crashed through a guardrail and rolled down a steep embankment before landing in a creek bed.

The suspect became trapped in the crashed vehicle. Palmer firefighters extracted the man from the ambulance, and he was airlifted to a hospital for treatment.

Police said the suspect is expected to recover.

He will face multiple criminal charges, including theft of the ambulance and evading arrest.

What we don't know:

The identity of the suspect has not been released. It's not clear why the individual was at the hospital.