Man shot to death on South Dallas street

article

Dallas police said a man found dead in a South Dallas intersection early Tuesday morning had been shot several times.

People who live near Forest Park called police after hearing gunshots and the sound of a car driving off around 3:30 a.m.

By the time paramedics arrived, the man was already dead. He has not yet been identified.

Police are still trying to determine who shot him and why. Homicide detectives are searching the neighborhood for clues.

READ MORE:

Dallas toddler dies after being shot in the head

Dallas police looking for man accused of stealing five Amazon delivery trucks

Advertisement

Doorbell camera catches intruder trying to break into Dallas man’s home