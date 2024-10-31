Man shot near Fort Worth homeless camp; Police detain several for questioning

A man was shot early Thursday morning after leaving a homeless camp in Fort Worth.

Police said they responded to a report of gunfire shortly after midnight near the intersection of Hemphill Street and West Cantley Street, close to an alley.

Officers found a man with a gunshot wound to his leg in a nearby field.

The victim was taken to a local hospital, where he is in stable condition and is expected to recover from the non-life-threatening injury.

According to witnesses, they and the victim had been at a nearby homeless encampment when the man walked away from the group. Moments later, they heard gunshots and went to search for him. That’s when they found him shot in the leg in a nearby field.

Police say the victim was unable or unwilling to provide details about who shot him or specifics about the incident.

Several people have been detained for questioning, but no suspect is in custody as the investigation continues.