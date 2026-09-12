Man shot multiple times outside Lewisville apartment, police say
LEWISVILLE, Texas - Lewisville police are investigating after a man was shot multiple times outside an apartment Friday night.
What we know:
Police responded to the 200 block of East Corporate Drive around 10:40 p.m. Friday.
Arriving officers found a man with multiple gunshot wounds outside an apartment. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
What we don't know:
It is unclear what sparked the shooting, but investigators do not believe it was a random incident.
The victim's identity has not been released.
What you can do:
Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. Kalista Kelly at 972-219-3661 or kkelly@cityoflewisville.com. Information can also be given to Crime Stoppers by calling 800-388-8477 or online at dentoncountycrimestoppers.com.
The Source: Information in this article comes from the Lewisville Police Department.