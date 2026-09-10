State Fair of Texas unveils new food lineup for 2026 featuring Deep Fried Ranch and Pho Burgers

The Brief The 2026 State Fair of Texas has unveiled its new food lineup, featuring dozens of creative dishes, four new vendors, and four new dining concepts. Highlights include 2026 Big Tex Choice Awards finalists and semi-finalists like Deep Fried Ranch, the Pho Burger, and the Soft Serve Smoked Peach Bourbon Smash. The Fair runs from September 25 through October 18 at Fair Park, with food maps available at BigTex.com/NewFoods.



Fairgoers heading to Fair Park this fall will find no shortage of culinary experimentation, as the State Fair of Texas unveiled its sweeping lineup of new foods, vendors, and concepts for 2026.

Running from Friday, September 25, through Sunday, October 18, this year's exposition — themed "Stars, Stripes, and Howdies" — introduces dozens of eccentric creations spanning deep-fried novelties, global flavor fusions, and over-the-counter sweets.

Big Tex Choice Award Contenders

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Among the high-profile additions are the semi-finalists and finalists for the annual Big Tex Choice Awards. Concessionaires are pushing boundaries with items like the Twinkle Twinkle Brisket Star — a hollowed-out Twinkie stuffed with smoked brisket, bacon, jalapeños, and cream cheese before being battered, deep-fried, and finished with raspberry chipotle sauce. Other bold contenders include the Soft Serve Smoked Peach Bourbon Smash, blending Texas Post Oak-infused smoked whiskey, peach Bellini Prosecco, and vanilla soft serve, and the Deep-Fried Thai Tea Tres Leches Cake, topped with fresh strawberries and boba pearls.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Twinkle Twinkle Brisket Star* Located at Smokey Johnz Deli in Cotton Bowl Plaza & Smokey John’s on Nimitz Drive and the Funway Introducing Twinkle Twinkle Brisket Star – Hollowed out Twinkies® get a smoky, creamy filling of slow-smoked brisket, bacon, fresh jalapeños, and cream cheese. Dipped in special batter, rolled in panko breadcrumbs, and deep fried to a golden crunch, the sweet and savory creation is finished with a drizzle of raspberry chipotle sauce and topped with bacon crumbles and fresh jalapeño slices, making for an undeniably Texas bite!

Savory options lean heavily into inventive mashups. Concessionaires are introducing items such as Texas Brisket Pierogies, a Cubano Flatbread brushed with mojito butter glaze, and Chan's Signature Pho Burger, which infuses a beef patty with authentic Vietnamese pho spices, hoisin, and Sriracha. Meanwhile, extreme snack trends take center stage with offerings like Candy Watermelon — a giant slice wrapped in six feet of Fruit by the Foot, Chamoy, and Tajín — alongside Deep Fried Ranch and Foot-long Fries.

New Vendors

The 2026 season also welcomes four brand-new food vendors to the fairgrounds, including HGG Tanghulu bringing traditional Chinese skewered candied fruit, Naan Better offering fried butter chicken over basmati rice, Pierogizilla serving Polish comfort food with a southern twist, and Big Tex Business Masterclass graduate Thee Kitchen Beast introducing tempura-battered fried broccoli.

Several new concepts are also debuting, highlighted by the revival of the historic Old Mill Inn near Big Tex Circle. Reimagined by longtime concessionaire Isaac Rousso, the landmark spot now features an outdoor patio, food, drinks, and the new ZiegenBock® Stage for local performers. Additionally, Howdy’s is launching a new Value Menu offering smaller portions of fan favorites like pickle pizza and funnel cakes priced between six and eight coupons.

A full directory and map of this year’s new foods and vendor locations are available at BigTex.com/NewFoods.