Handcuffed suspect at large in Van Zandt County following early morning escape, police say

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The Brief East Texas authorities are searching for a handcuffed suspect who escaped police custody early Tuesday near Wills Point. The suspect is described as a 5-foot-5 Hispanic male in a navy shirt and jeans, handcuffed in front, and believed to be unarmed. Local police and school districts are coordinating precautionary measures while urging the public to report any sightings immediately.



Law enforcement agencies in East Texas are searching Tuesday morning for a handcuffed suspect who escaped custody early in the morning and remains at large.

Escaped suspect in Wills Point

What we know:

The suspect escaped at 4 a.m. and was last seen in the area of Van Zandt County Road 3901, also known as Deen Road, according to the Wills Point Police Department.

Authorities described the suspect as a Hispanic male, roughly 5-foot-5, wearing a navy blue shirt or hoodie and blue jeans. He was handcuffed in the front at the time of his escape and is believed to be unarmed.

Wills Point police officers, alongside assisting local agencies, are conducting searches and follow-up investigations in areas where the suspect may have traveled.

Police are coordinating with the Wills Point Independent School District as a precaution. Officials noted there is currently no information indicating a specific threat to local schools.

What you can do:

Members of the public are urged to exercise caution, stay aware of their surroundings, and avoid approaching or attempting to detain the suspect. Authorities ask anyone with information regarding the suspect’s whereabouts or who spots an individual matching the description to contact the Wills Point Police Department immediately.