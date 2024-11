A man was shot and killed at his home in North Richland Hills on Wednesday night, police said.

The shooting happened just before 11 p.m. in the 7300 block of Stonybrooke Drive.

North Richland Hills police responded to multiple reports of gunfire in the neighborhood.

First responders found a man who had been shot inside his home. He was taken to a nearby hospital, where he died.

No additional information was released.