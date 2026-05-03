Man shot and killed following parking lot fight in Uptown Dallas

article

The Brief A fight in an Uptown Dallas parking lot escalated into a shooting early Monday morning, leaving one man dead. Police are currently interviewing witnesses and reviewing surveillance footage after recovering ballistic casings from the McKinney Avenue scene. The shooter fled the area in a vehicle; investigators have not yet released a description of the suspect or the getaway car.



A fight in a parking lot turned deadly early Monday morning in Uptown Dallas, leaving one man dead and police searching for a shooter who left the scene.

Dallas police and fire-rescue crews responded to a shooting call in the 2700 block of McKinney Avenue at around 2:50 a.m. Officers found a male in a business parking lot with a gunshot wound to the upper body.

First responders performed CPR on the victim until Dallas Fire-Rescue arrived. The man was taken to a local hospital in critical condition, where he died shortly after arrival.

According to investigators, the shooting happened after a disturbance between a group of individuals that escalated into a physical fight. At some point during the fight, a suspect pulled out a firearm and opened fire, striking the victim.

Dallas Police homicide detectives and crime scene technicians remained on the scene through the early morning hours processing evidence. Investigators confirmed that ballistic casings were recovered from the parking lot.

The shooter was seen driving away from the scene in a vehicle, though police have not yet released a description of the suspect or the car. Detectives are currently interviewing witnesses and canvassing nearby businesses for surveillance video that may have captured the incident.

The identity of the victim is being withheld pending notification of next of kin. The investigation remains ongoing.