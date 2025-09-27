Man shot and killed in Downtown Dallas apartment
DALLAS - Dallas police are investigating a deadly overnight shooting at a Downtown Dallas apartment complex.
What we know:
It happened around 2:30 a.m. Saturday at an apartment complex on North Akard Street, which is across the street from First Baptist Church.
Dallas police said officers found the victim shot inside an apartment. He was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
Detectives believe a disturbance between the victim and another male led to the shooting. Witnesses told police they saw the gunman leave the area in a vehicle.
What we don't know:
As of now, that suspect has not been identified.
Police also haven’t released the victim’s identity.
No details about the nature of the disturbance were released.
The Source: The information in this story comes from police officers at the crime scene.