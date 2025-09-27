Man shot and killed in Downtown Dallas apartment

article

The Brief A man was fatally shot at a Downtown Dallas apartment complex early Saturday morning. Detectives believe the victim and another man got into an argument, which led to the shooting. The suspect, who fled the scene in a vehicle, has not yet been identified by police.



Dallas police are investigating a deadly overnight shooting at a Downtown Dallas apartment complex.

What we know:

It happened around 2:30 a.m. Saturday at an apartment complex on North Akard Street, which is across the street from First Baptist Church.

Dallas police said officers found the victim shot inside an apartment. He was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Detectives believe a disturbance between the victim and another male led to the shooting. Witnesses told police they saw the gunman leave the area in a vehicle.

What we don't know:

As of now, that suspect has not been identified.

Police also haven’t released the victim’s identity.

No details about the nature of the disturbance were released.