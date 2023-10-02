Expand / Collapse search

Man shot in struggle with Dallas security guard, police say

Northwest Dallas
DALLAS - Police are investigating after a shooting involving a Dallas security guard.

It happened early Sunday morning in the 11,000 block of Harry Hines Boulevard, which is near Walnut Hill Lane in Northwest Dallas.

Police said the guard tried to escort 32-year-old Marqurius Lambert from the property.

Lambert allegedly went to his car and put a gun in his waistband. He then confronted the guard and pulled out the gun.

The two men fought over the weapon. During the struggle, the guard shot Lambert in the arm.

Police said Lambert crashed his car as he was trying to flee the scene and ended up running away.

He was arrested when he later showed up at the hospital with a gunshot wound.

Lambert is charged with assault on a security guard.

The investigation is ongoing.