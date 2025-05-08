Man shot in homeless encampment near the White Rock DART station
DALLAS - Dallas Police were called to an area near the White Rock DART station just before 9:30 p.m. for a report of a shooting.
Shooting at homeless encampment
What we know:
Police and firefighters walked about 1.5 miles into the woods off a nature trail and found the victim, who had been shot in a homeless encampment.
Investigators learned there was a fight at the encampment before the shooting.
Dallas Fire-Rescue paramedics took the victim to a hospital where he is expected to recover.
Police say the suspect left the scene after the shooting and is not in custody.
What we don't know:
Police have not identified the victim in the case.
What's next:
Since this incident occurred along the DART train right of way, the investigation has been turned over to DART Police.
The Source: Information in this article is from the Dallas Police officers on the scene.