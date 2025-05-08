Man shot in homeless encampment near the White Rock DART station

article

The Brief A man at a homeless encampment near the White Rock DART station was shot on Wednesday night. Emergency responders found the victim after walking 1.5 miles into the woods, off of a nature trail. The investigation has been turned over to DART police.



Dallas Police were called to an area near the White Rock DART station just before 9:30 p.m. for a report of a shooting.

Shooting at homeless encampment

What we know:

Police and firefighters walked about 1.5 miles into the woods off a nature trail and found the victim, who had been shot in a homeless encampment.

Investigators learned there was a fight at the encampment before the shooting.

Dallas Fire-Rescue paramedics took the victim to a hospital where he is expected to recover.

Police say the suspect left the scene after the shooting and is not in custody.

What we don't know:

Police have not identified the victim in the case.

What's next:

Since this incident occurred along the DART train right of way, the investigation has been turned over to DART Police.