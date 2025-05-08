Expand / Collapse search

Man shot in homeless encampment near the White Rock DART station

Published  May 8, 2025 7:58am CDT
Dallas
Shooting at a homeless encampment on W Lawther Dr. on May 7, 2025.

The Brief

    • A man at a homeless encampment near the White Rock DART station was shot on Wednesday night.
    • Emergency responders found the victim after walking 1.5 miles into the woods, off of a nature trail.
    • The investigation has been turned over to DART police.

DALLAS - Dallas Police were called to an area near the White Rock DART station just before 9:30 p.m. for a report of a shooting.

Shooting at homeless encampment

What we know:

Police and firefighters walked about 1.5 miles into the woods off a nature trail and found the victim, who had been shot in a homeless encampment.

Investigators learned there was a fight at the encampment before the shooting.

Dallas Fire-Rescue paramedics took the victim to a hospital where he is expected to recover.

Police say the suspect left the scene after the shooting and is not in custody.

What we don't know:

Police have not identified the victim in the case.  

What's next:

Since this incident occurred along the DART train right of way, the investigation has been turned over to DART Police.

The Source: Information in this article is from the Dallas Police officers on the scene.

