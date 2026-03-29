Man shot in head before car wreck on I-30, Dallas investigators say

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The Brief Two people were injured in a single-car crash in Old East Dallas late Saturday night following an earlier shootout. The driver told police she was rushing a man to the hospital for a gunshot wound to the head when she lost control of the vehicle. The location of the initial shooting and the current condition of the victims remain unknown as the investigation continues.



Dallas police are investigating a late-night shooting and car crash in Old East Dallas that left two people injured, authorities said.

Old East Dallas shooting, crash

What we know:

Officers responded to reports of a single-vehicle wreck near Interstate 30 and Winslow Avenue shortly before midnight Saturday. Upon arrival, investigators found a man and a woman inside the crashed vehicle with injuries.

According to preliminary reports, the woman told officers the man had been involved in a shootout at a separate, undisclosed location before the crash. She told investigators the man had been shot in the head, and she was trying to drive him to a nearby hospital when she lost control of the vehicle.

What we don't know:

Police have not yet identified the specific location of the initial shooting or the identities of those involved.

Investigators are working to determine the cause of the crash. No charges have been filed at this time, and the condition of the man and woman has not been released.