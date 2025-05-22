Fort Worth police investigate deadly shooting possibly tied to gambling dispute
FORT WORTH, Texas - A man was shot and killed, allegedly over a gambling game, outside an apartment complex in Fort Worth, police said.
What we know:
Officers responded to a shooting call just after 7:30 p.m. Wednesday in the 3800 block of Great Basin Lane in far southwest Fort Worth.
Police found a man inside an apartment with gunshot wounds to his torso. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
The suspect fled and has not been arrested.
The backstory:
Investigators believe the victim and suspect may have been gambling outside the apartment complex before the shooting. At some point, the suspect pulled out a handgun and shot the victim.
The victim ran into an apartment, where he collapsed and died. The suspect ran from the scene.
What we don't know:
The circumstances leading up to the shooting remain unclear. Police have not released the names of the victim or the suspect.
The Source: Information in this article comes from Fort Worth police.