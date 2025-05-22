Fort Worth police investigate deadly shooting possibly tied to gambling dispute

article

The Brief A man was shot and killed outside a Fort Worth apartment complex Wednesday night. Police believe the shooting may have started over a gambling dispute. The suspect ran from the scene and remains on the loose.



A man was shot and killed, allegedly over a gambling game, outside an apartment complex in Fort Worth, police said.

What we know:

Officers responded to a shooting call just after 7:30 p.m. Wednesday in the 3800 block of Great Basin Lane in far southwest Fort Worth.

Police found a man inside an apartment with gunshot wounds to his torso. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The suspect fled and has not been arrested.

The backstory:

Investigators believe the victim and suspect may have been gambling outside the apartment complex before the shooting. At some point, the suspect pulled out a handgun and shot the victim.

The victim ran into an apartment, where he collapsed and died. The suspect ran from the scene.

Related article

What we don't know:

The circumstances leading up to the shooting remain unclear. Police have not released the names of the victim or the suspect.