Man shot during home invasion while child was at home in SW Houston, police say

Police are searching for three or four men that are responsible for a home invasion in southwest Houston Monday.

The incident happened a little after 8 p.m. in the 3400 block of Tidewater.

Upon arrival, police found a man with a gunshot wound to the leg. He was transported to the hospital and he is expected to survive.

Police say three to four men forced their way into the residence, shot the man and took some items. The men then left in a dark colored vehicle.

According to Lt. Larry Crowson, there was a 4-year old child in the home during the home invasion the child was not injured. The child is now with family members.