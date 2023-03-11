Man shot during late night armed robbery in Dallas

article

A man is hospitalized after being shot during an armed robbery late Friday night in Dallas.

It happened just before midnight, outside an apartment complex in the 2800 block of Peavy Road, near Buckner Boulevard and Ferguson Road.

Police said two suspects went up the victim and demanded money.

When he refused, one of the suspects pulled out a gun and shot him.

Featured article

The victim was taken to a hospital in stable condition.

The suspects fled before officers arrived. Police said no arrests have been made at this time.