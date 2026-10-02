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Man shot after gun fight breaks out in store parking lot

By
FOX 4
East Oak Cliff
Published October 2, 2026 7:27 AM CDT
Published October 2, 2026 7:27 AM CDT
article

The Brief

    • A man was hospitalized with serious, non-life-threatening injuries after an overnight shooting in a store parking lot on South Lancaster Road.
    • Detectives report that the shooting occurred after an argument broke out between two men inside the store, leading to gunfire outside.
    • Police are actively investigating to identify the suspect, who fled the scene on foot before officers arrived.

DALLAS - Dallas police are investigating an overnight shooting that injured at least one person.

What we know:

The shooting happened just before 1 a.m. on Friday at a store parking lot on South Lancaster Road in East Oak Cliff.

When officers arrived, they found one man with a gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital with serious but not life-threatening injuries.

Detectives believe the man got into an argument with another man inside the store, then a gunfight broke out.

The other man ran away before police arrived.

What we don't know:

An investigation is underway and police are still working to identify the suspect.

The Source: The information in this story comes from the Dallas Police Department and officers at the scene of the shooting.

East Oak CliffCrime and Public Safety