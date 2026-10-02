Man shot after gun fight breaks out in store parking lot

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The Brief A man was hospitalized with serious, non-life-threatening injuries after an overnight shooting in a store parking lot on South Lancaster Road. Detectives report that the shooting occurred after an argument broke out between two men inside the store, leading to gunfire outside. Police are actively investigating to identify the suspect, who fled the scene on foot before officers arrived.



Dallas police are investigating an overnight shooting that injured at least one person.

What we know:

The shooting happened just before 1 a.m. on Friday at a store parking lot on South Lancaster Road in East Oak Cliff.

When officers arrived, they found one man with a gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital with serious but not life-threatening injuries.

Detectives believe the man got into an argument with another man inside the store, then a gunfight broke out.

The other man ran away before police arrived.

What we don't know:

An investigation is underway and police are still working to identify the suspect.