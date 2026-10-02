Man shot after gun fight breaks out in store parking lot
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DALLAS - Dallas police are investigating an overnight shooting that injured at least one person.
What we know:
The shooting happened just before 1 a.m. on Friday at a store parking lot on South Lancaster Road in East Oak Cliff.
When officers arrived, they found one man with a gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital with serious but not life-threatening injuries.
Detectives believe the man got into an argument with another man inside the store, then a gunfight broke out.
The other man ran away before police arrived.
What we don't know:
An investigation is underway and police are still working to identify the suspect.
The Source: The information in this story comes from the Dallas Police Department and officers at the scene of the shooting.