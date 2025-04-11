Man shot after fight at Fort Worth gas station: police

A man was shot early Friday morning after a fight broke out in a gas station parking lot in Fort Worth, police said.

Fort Worth Shooting

Image 1 of 5 ▼ Shooting on McCart Ave in Fort Worth (Source: Terry Van Sickle)

What we know:

Fort Worth officers were working a separate incident nearby when someone flagged them down and reported the shooting around 3:45 a.m. in the 3700 block of McCart Avenue.

Officers found a man who had been shot at the gas station. He was taken to a nearby hospital and is expected to recover.

Police told FOX 4 the gas station is a known gathering spot, and a large crowd was present when the shooting happened. Investigators believe a fight broke out just before the man was shot.

What we don't know:

It’s unclear whether the victim was involved in the altercation or was struck by a stray bullet. Police are still working to identify and locate the shooter.