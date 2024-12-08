Man shoots, kills woman sitting inside car in South Dallas

article

Police are searching for a man accused of shooting and killing a woman early Sunday morning in South Dallas.

Just after 4 a.m., investigators were called to the 1300 block of South Fitzhugh Ave. at the Happy Family apartment complex. They found a woman inside a black sports car who had been shot. The woman was taken to the hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Investigators say two women, one sitting in the driver's seat of the car and another standing outside the car, were approached by a male. There was some type of disturbance between the man and the woman inside the vehicle. At some point, the man pointed a gun at the woman inside the vehicle and shot her.

The man ran from the area.

The second woman was not injured in the shooting and was interviewed by police.

Crime scene technicians found multiple casings near the vehicle and officers were looking for surveillance video from the area.

The motive behind the shooting is not known, and the investigation is ongoing.

The identity of the woman who died was not released.