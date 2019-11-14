Man sentenced to 10 years for trying to have sex with 11-year-old girl

A judge has sentenced a man to 10 years in prison for trying to have sex with an 11-year-old girl he met online.

Prosecutors say in February, an undercover FBI agent posted an online advertisement and pretended to be a mother.

Attorneys say 22-year-old Devin Herman sent the undercover agent a message, trying to arraign a meeting to have sex with the young daughter.

FBI agents arrested Herman at the meet-up location in Alpharetta.

Herman pleaded guilty to one count of attempted coercion and enticement of a minor.