Man sentenced to life for murdering Plano mom on jogging trail

article

The Brief Bakari Moncrief was sentenced to life in prison after pleading guilty to the murder of 43-year-old Sarmistha Sen, a Plano mother and cancer researcher. She was killed in 2020 while out on a morning jog. Other joggers found her body near a creek along the trail. Moncrief also pleaded guilty to burglarizing a home on the same day of the murder. It's why officers initially detained him.



The man accused of killing a Plano wife and mother while she was on a jogging trail was sentenced to life in prison.

Plano murder suspect gets life sentence

What happened:

According to the Plano Police Department, Bakari Moncrief pleaded guilty to murder and burglary of a habitation in December.

That same month, he was sentenced to life in prison for the murder charge and 40 years in prison for the burglary charge.

It will be 32 years before he’s eligible for parole.

What they're saying:

"The Collin County District Attorney’s Office face numerous challenges while working to bring this case to a resolution. Their efforts were supported by the unified teamwork of personnel from various units within the Plano Police Department, including patrol, crime scene investigations, crimes against persons, digital media, traffic unit, and sUAS – all of whom played vital roles in achieving this outcome," Plano police said in a news release on Monday.

What we don't know:

It’s not clear why the police department is just now releasing an update on the case.

Plano woman murdered on jogging trail

The backstory:

Police accused Moncrief of attacking and killing 43-year-old Sarmistha Sen in August 2020.

The married mother of two and cancer researcher had gone out for a morning jog. Another jogger later found her body near a creek along the trail in north Plano.

While police were at the scene investigating the homicide, an arrest warrant affidavit states an officer detained Moncrief.

RELATED: Person of interest in custody after Plano jogger's murder

He matched the suspect's description from a burglary that happened on the same day.

According to the affidavit, he was at a gas station "using the outside electrical outlet to charge his cellular telephone," and when detained, he reportedly told police, "I ain’t a coward."

A Ring camera captured the burglary suspect making similar comments.

RELATED: Affidavit reveals new details in murder of beloved Plano woman

A television in the burglarized home was moved from a desk onto the floor. Detectives took "DNA swabs of the television and took a large piece of stone used to smash the glass for possible DNA evidence," the court document revealed.

Moncrief was arrested and charged with both crimes.