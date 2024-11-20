Man sentenced to death for killing Tarrant County store clerk in execution-style murder

article

The Brief A Tarrant County jury sentenced Christopher Turner to death for the murder of store clerk owner Anwar Ali. On March 27, 2022, Turner forced Ali to give him all the money in the cash register and then took him into a bathroom, where he executed him. Turner went on an extravagant shopping spree over the next few days, buying cars, jewelry, drugs, clothes and more. Turner was later arrested in Colorado while he was still carrying the murder weapon.



A Tarrant County jury sentenced a man to death for the execution-style murder of a convenience store clerk.

Christopher Turner, 48, was found guilty of killing Anwar Ali, 62, during a 2022 robbery.

Tarrant County prosecutors asked the jury on Wednesday to give the victim's family justice.

Turner tried to hold up a sign to the jury, and sheriffs handcuffed him and removed him from the courtroom as he yelled, "She lied!"

On March 27, 2022, Turner wore a mask and gloves as he entered the Super Big Country Mart in unincorporated Tarrant County.

Featured article

Despite the store owner, Ali, complying with all his demands and opening the cash register to give him the money, Turned forced him into the bathroom and onto his knees before executing him.

Turner got away in Ali’s minivan with the money from the register, Ali’s wallet and another $50,000 in cash he found in the vehicle.

Prosecutors say Turner went on an extravagant shopping spree over the next few days, buying cars, jewelry, drugs, clothes and more.

Turner was later arrested in Colorado while he was still carrying the murder weapon.

"This was a premeditated, cold-blooded murder," Tarrant County Asst. DA Charles Boulware told the jury. "From the moment he was charged with this crime, he has tried to escape responsibility."

"He was a good person," said Tarrant County Asst. DA Allenna Bangs. "On March 27, 2020, at the age of 62, he was wiped away in an instant ... for greed, for absolute lack of respect for human life."

Ali's son, Hussein, spoke in the courtroom after the death penalty was announced.

"Thank you for giving us justice," he said. "I hope there are no more devils like this person."