Man sentenced to 5 years for attacking Richardson ISD bus driver

The Brief Corvonta Brooks was sentenced to five years in prison for injuring a Richardson ISD bus driver in 2024. The bus driver recalled pulling over because the kids on his bus were unruly. That's when a man began banging on the bus door. Brooks allegedly climbed on board, fought with the driver, and left him with extensive bruising.



The man who assaulted a Richardson ISD bus driver while kids were on board has been sentenced to five years in prison.

Richardson ISD Bus Driver Attacked

Corvonta Brooks

What's new:

Corvonta Brooks, 29, was found guilty of injury to a child, elderly, or disabled individual with bodily injury.

He was given a five-year sentence with credit for the seven months he’s already served.

The backstory:

Brooks was arrested in 2024 for attacking Richardson ISD bus driver Danny Senkow.

Senkow, a school bus driver of seven years, said it happened after the kids on his bus became unruly. He pulled over on Skillman Street in Dallas, called dispatch, and was told to wait for the police.

But soon after pulling over, Brooks began pounding on the door.

"I didn’t know who he was. I’m not going to let him on board with children on board," the bus driver said.

FOX 4 obtained video of the incident through an open records request with the Dallas Police Department.

"Get off my bus. Get off my bus," the driver is heard yelling in the video.

"He didn’t say a word. He came on board, began fighting with me. And I had two seconds to react," Senkow said. "What was going in my mind was defend everybody on board the bus, protect everybody."

Senkow said he tried to push the suspect out with his left leg and foot, which was a mistake.

"He grabbed onto my left ankle and pulled me down the stairs out onto the sidewalk," he said.

He suffered extensive bruising to his leg.

Meanwhile, the terrified children who witnessed the assault can be heard screaming and crying in the video.

Senkow managed to get back on the bus.

Brooks left with one or two children who were likely related to him.

When he returned a few minutes later, Senkow took a clear picture of him.

Seven months later, that photo helped police identify Brooks on social media.

Police said he was on probation at the time of the assault for another assault with a deadly weapon.