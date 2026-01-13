Man sentenced to 45 years in cryptocurrency home invasion

article

The Brief 19-year-old Abdias Espinoza was sentenced to 45 years in prison for a violent 2024 home invasion and aggravated robbery. Three suspects posed as delivery drivers to ambush a victim, pistol-whipping him and threatening his family to gain access to his crypto wallet. Two other suspects are facing identical charges; one is currently awaiting trial while the status of the third, a juvenile, remains private.



A 19-year-old man was sentenced to 45 years in prison for a North Richland Hills home invasion and aggravated robbery involving cryptocurrency.

What we know:

According to the Tarrant County District Attorney’s Office, 19-year-old Abdias Espinoza of Dallas pleaded guilty to both burglary of a habitation with the intent to commit aggravated robbery and aggravated robbery.

He was then sentenced to 45 years in prison.

The backstory:

Espinoza was one of three people arrested in December 2024 after breaking into a North Richland Hills home.

Prosecutors said the trio executed a premeditated armed home invasion in the 5300 block of Tiffin Drive.

They pretended to be delivering food to the home and then ambushed the victim, pistol-whipping him, threatening to kill his family, and demanding money from his cryptocurrency wallet.

The victim’s wife called 911 while hiding with her children. They were not hurt.

The suspects ran from the house when they heard police sirens. But they didn’t get very far. North Richland Hills police officers located them with help from a K9 and the Fort Worth Police Department’s helicopter.

Rodney Hill

The two other suspects who were arrested included 18-year-old Rodney Hill of Dallas and a 17-year-old juvenile. They are facing the same charges as Espinoza.

Tarrant County court records show Hill is still awaiting trial with a court hearing scheduled for later this month.

The victim was treated for his injuries.