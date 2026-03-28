Man killed while grocery shopping in Garland; police search for suspect

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The Brief A man was fatally stabbed inside a Garland grocery store Friday night while shopping; he later died at a local hospital. Police are searching for a Hispanic male suspect seen on surveillance wearing a black beanie, black hoodie, blue jeans, and black shoes. The motive for the attack is currently unknown, and investigators are seeking witnesses who were in the store or parking lot during the incident.



Detectives are searching for a suspect after a man was fatally stabbed inside a grocery store Friday evening, according to the Garland Police Department.

Man dies in grocery store stabbing

What we know:

Officers responded to a stabbing call shortly after 8 p.m. on March 27 in the 2900 block of South First Street to Fiesta Mart. When they got there, they found an adult male inside the store with at least one stab wound.

The victim was taken to a local hospital, where he later died. His identity is being withheld pending notification of next of kin.

Preliminary investigation shows the victim went to the store to shop for groceries when he was attacked by an unknown suspect. Investigators are currently working to determine a motive and why the man was targeted.

After reviewing surveillance footage, detectives identified a person of interest seen leaving the store following the incident. The suspect is described as a Hispanic male wearing a black beanie, a black hoodie-style sweatshirt, blue jeans, and black shoes.

Police have released a photo of the individual in hopes that a member of the public will recognize him.

What you can do:

Investigators believe several people were in the store or the parking lot at the time of the stabbing. They are seeking to speak with anyone who may have seen the suspect arrive, leave, or interact with anyone nearby.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Garland Police Department at 972-485-4800. Anonymous tips can be submitted through Garland Crime Stoppers at 972-272-8477 or via their website.