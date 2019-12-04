Man killed trying to cross I-20 in Grand Prairie

A man who was hit while trying to cross Interstate 20 is the 10th person to die in a traffic accident in Grand Prairie this year.

Grand Prairie police said the accident happened around 3:30 a.m. Wednesday on eastbound I-20 near Highway 360.

The man reportedly tried to run across the interstate and was hit by a vehicle. That vehicle was then hit by a second vehicle.

The Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office has not yet released the name of the pedestrian who died at the scene. No one else was hurt.

Police said the drivers involve in the crash are cooperating with the investigation. They do not expect to file any charges.