Man killed by stray bullet while in bed with wife: police
DALLAS - A man was shot and killed by a stray bullet while lying in bed with his wife in West Oak Cliff early Friday morning, according to Dallas police at the scene.
What we know:
Officers responded to a shooting call just before 2:15 a.m. at an apartment complex in the 3100 block of Spruce Valley Lane. When they arrived, they found a man who had been shot while in bed. He died at the scene, police said.
The backstory:
Investigators believe the bullet came through a window of the couple’s second-floor apartment. The man’s wife was not injured.
Police told a FOX 4 photojournalist they believe the intended target may have been a first-floor apartment, but at least one round traveled to the second floor. Detectives do not believe the man who was killed was the intended target.
Dozens of rifle rounds were fired, and police believe more than one person may have been involved.
No arrests have been made.
What we don't know:
Police have not released the name of the victim or any suspect information. The motive for the shooting remains unclear, and it is still unknown how many shooters were involved.
The Source: Information in this article was given to FOX 4's photojournalist Terry Van Sickle at the scene of the shooting.