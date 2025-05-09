Man killed by stray bullet while in bed with wife: police

article

The Brief A man was killed by a stray bullet while in bed with his wife in West Oak Cliff. Police say dozens of rifle rounds were fired, but the victim was not the intended target. The suspects remain at large; the motive and number of shooters is unknown.



A man was shot and killed by a stray bullet while lying in bed with his wife in West Oak Cliff early Friday morning, according to Dallas police at the scene.

What we know:

Officers responded to a shooting call just before 2:15 a.m. at an apartment complex in the 3100 block of Spruce Valley Lane. When they arrived, they found a man who had been shot while in bed. He died at the scene, police said.

Image 1 of 5 ▼ Source: Terry Van Sickle

The backstory:

Investigators believe the bullet came through a window of the couple’s second-floor apartment. The man’s wife was not injured.

Police told a FOX 4 photojournalist they believe the intended target may have been a first-floor apartment, but at least one round traveled to the second floor. Detectives do not believe the man who was killed was the intended target.

Dozens of rifle rounds were fired, and police believe more than one person may have been involved.

No arrests have been made.

What we don't know:

Police have not released the name of the victim or any suspect information. The motive for the shooting remains unclear, and it is still unknown how many shooters were involved.