Man killed in South Dallas shooting; suspect identified as Jermiah Savage
DALLAS - A 21-year-old man has been arrested following a fatal shooting early Friday morning in south Dallas, police said.
Fatal Dallas shooting
What we know:
Dallas Police Department officers responded to a shooting call at 2:25 a.m. in the 3300 block of Linfield Road.
A preliminary investigation determined that 31-year-old Lee Womack Jr. was shot by Jermiah Savage, 21. Dallas Fire-Rescue personnel responded to the scene, where Womack died from his injuries.
Savage was arrested at the scene on outstanding warrants and taken to the Dallas County Jail. According to jail records, he is being held on a probation violation warrant for attempted aggravated sexual assault of a child. Magistrate Victor Amador set his bond at $100,000.
What you can do:
Anyone with information regarding the case is urged to contact Detective Fernando Silva at 214-608-2832 or via email at fernando.silva@dallaspolice.gov.
The Source: Information in this article is from the Dallas Police Department.