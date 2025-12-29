Man killed in possible accidental shooting in Mansfield
MANSFIELD, Texas - The Tarrant County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a possible accidental shooting in Mansfield that left one person dead and another injured.
What we know:
The shooting happened just before midnight on Sunday in the 7800 block of Townsend Road.
Sheriff’s deputies found one man who had been shot in the leg and another man who had been shot in the foot. Both were taken to the hospital.
The 39-year-old man who was shot in the leg died from his injuries.
Investigators are treating the case as an accidental shooting, the sheriff’s office said.
What we don't know:
There’s no word yet on what led up to the shooting.
The victim’s name has not yet been released.
The Source: The information in this story comes from the Tarrant County Sheriff's Office.