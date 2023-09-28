Man killed outside Dallas apartment complex

article

Police are looking for the person who shot and killed a man at a Dallas apartment complex Wednesday night.

Officers found the victim around 11 p.m. near Hampton Road and Davis Street in North Oak Cliff.

He died at the hospital.

Police said the victim was in his early 20s, but they have not released his name.

Officers found a blood trail leading away from the scene.

They said a man who’d been shot in the leg later showed up at a hospital.

They’re trying to determine if the two shootings are related.