Expand / Collapse search

Man killed outside Dallas apartment complex

By
Published 
North Oak Cliff
FOX 4
article

DALLAS - Police are looking for the person who shot and killed a man at a Dallas apartment complex Wednesday night.

Officers found the victim around 11 p.m. near Hampton Road and Davis Street in North Oak Cliff.

He died at the hospital.

Police said the victim was in his early 20s, but they have not released his name.

Featured

11-year-old shot at South Dallas apartment complex
article

11-year-old shot at South Dallas apartment complex

Police are searching for the person who shot and injured an 11-year-old child at an apartment complex in South Dallas.

Officers found a blood trail leading away from the scene.

They said a man who’d been shot in the leg later showed up at a hospital.

They’re trying to determine if the two shootings are related.