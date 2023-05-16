Man killed in hit-and-run crash near downtown Fort Worth

article

Fort Worth police are looking for a hit-and-run driver involved in a deadly crash.

It happened around 1:45 a.m. Tuesday near downtown Fort Worth.

Police said someone hit a man who was walking on the South Freeway service road near East Rosedale Street.

The unknown driver kept going and never stopped to help, police said.

The man died at the scene. He has not yet been identified.

Anyone with information about the crash is urged to contact police.