Man killed in fight during child custody exchange in Richardson

An Oklahoma man was shot and killed during a domestic dispute in Richardson overnight.

The shooting happened around 12:30 a.m. Tuesday at the Beverly Apartments, which is near the intersection of East Belt Line and Grove roads.

Richardson police said Deontay Coston, a 22-year-old from Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, drove to the apartments with his sister to pick up her child from the child’s father.

There was an argument during the exchange and multiple people began fighting outside of the building. Coston ended up being shot, police said.

Detectives are still questioning all of the people who were involved in the dispute.

Police have not yet made an arrest.