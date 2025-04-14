Downtown Dallas shooting: Man killed in carjacking; suspect drove off in victim's car

article

The Brief A man was shot and killed in downtown Dallas on Sunday night. Police say the victim was sitting in his vehicle when a suspect shot him, got into the vehicle, and drove away. Investigators are working to determine a motive for the shooting.



A man was shot and killed during a carjacking in downtown Dallas on Sunday night, according to police.

What we know:

Officers responded to a shooting call just before 10:30 p.m. in the 400 block of North Harwood Street.

When they arrived, they found a man on the sidewalk who had been shot. He was taken to a local hospital, where he died.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ N Harwood St. Shooting (Source: FOX 4 Terry Van Sickle)

Investigators said the victim had been sitting in a gray sedan when a man walked up, shot him, and drove away in the vehicle.

What we don't know:

Police have not released a motive for the shooting.

The victim’s identity has not been released.

It’s unclear whether the victim and the suspect knew each other.