Dallas police are looking for the driver who hit and killed a man.

Someone called 911 Sunday night after finding him in the middle of the road at Kiest and Westmoreland roads in Central Oak Cliff.

The man in his 20s or 30s died at the hospital.

Police have not released his name and for now do not have a description of the vehicle that hit him.

The intersection was closed for several hours while police investigated.