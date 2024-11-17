Expand / Collapse search

Man intentionally hit by vehicle in the Love Field neighborhood of Dallas, police say

By
Published  November 17, 2024 2:49pm CST
Love Field
FOX 4
article

DALLAS - A man was taken to the hospital Saturday night after police say he was intentionally hit by a vehicle just before midnight at the intersection of Webb Chapel Road and West Northwest Highway in the Love Field area of Dallas.

The initial call was for a crash in that area. When they arrived, they determined a man had been hit by a vehicle.

Police say the person driving the vehicle left before officers arrived.

No arrests have been made.

The investigation is ongoing. 

The Source

  • Information in this article is from the Dallas Police Department