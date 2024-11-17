Man intentionally hit by vehicle in the Love Field neighborhood of Dallas, police say
DALLAS - A man was taken to the hospital Saturday night after police say he was intentionally hit by a vehicle just before midnight at the intersection of Webb Chapel Road and West Northwest Highway in the Love Field area of Dallas.
The initial call was for a crash in that area. When they arrived, they determined a man had been hit by a vehicle.
Police say the person driving the vehicle left before officers arrived.
No arrests have been made.
The investigation is ongoing.