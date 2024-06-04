Man injured, suspect wanted after Downtown Dallas shooting

article

The victim of a shooting in Downtown Dallas is expected to recover. Meanwhile, police are looking for a suspect.

The shooting happened around 1 a.m. Tuesday near the intersection of St. Paul and Wood streets.

Detectives believe two men got into an argument and one man pulled out a gun, shooting the other.

Officers found the victim lying in the street suffering multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive.

Featured article

The second man fled the scene, but officers did find an abandoned SUV and a weapon dumped nearby.

Detectives are now interviewing witnesses and reviewing security video to identify that second man.

The motive is still under investigation.