Man hospitalized after shooting in West Oak Cliff

Dallas police said a man is in serious condition after he was shot overnight Friday outside an apartment complex in West Oak Cliff.

The shooting happened just before 1 a.m., in the 4500 block of W. Kiest Boulevard.

READ MORE: Fort Worth man arrested in connection to May deadly shooting

Investigators believe a fight broke out between two men, and then one of the men pulled out a gun, opened fire at the victim, and ran away.

Police were unable to locate the shooter.