Man in critical condition after shooting outside Dallas apartments
DALLAS - A man is in critical condition after a fight that ended in gunfire at a Dallas apartment complex early Sunday morning.
The shooting happened just after 12:30 a.m., outside the Ridgecrest Apartments.
The victim was in the courtyard, and reportedly got into an argument with the shooter.
Police said the shooter had someone go get a handgun, and they gave the shooter the gun, before he opened fire, hitting the victim multiple times.
The suspect fled before police arrived on scene.
The victim was taken to a local hospital in critical condition.