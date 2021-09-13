Man hit by stray bullet during Uptown Dallas shooting

article

Police said an innocent man was shot in Uptown Dallas early Monday morning.

A sergeant on patrol heard the gunfire on McKinney Avenue near Worthington Street just before 2 a.m.

Police said the gunman had opened fire on a car that was driving down McKinney Avenue. That car took off and a stray bullet hit a bystander in the chest instead.

The injured man was taken to the hospital and is expected to recover.

The officer chased the suspect on foot and arrested him. His name has not yet been released.

A handgun was found on the suspect, police said.

